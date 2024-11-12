Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC CG Visits 352d Special Operations Wing

    AFSOC CG Visits 352d Special Operations Wing

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, is
    greeted by Lt. Col. Christopher Beets, commander of the 67th Special Operations Squadron,
    during a visit to RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2024. Conley visited the 352d
    Special Operations Wing to assess operational readiness, engage with personnel, and reinforce
    the wing’s critical role in supporting specialized missions across the European theater, ensuring
    alignment with the command's strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC CG Visits 352d Special Operations Wing, by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

