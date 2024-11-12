AFSOC CG Visits 352d Special Operations Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, is

greeted by Lt. Col. Christopher Beets, commander of the 67th Special Operations Squadron,

during a visit to RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2024. Conley visited the 352d

Special Operations Wing to assess operational readiness, engage with personnel, and reinforce

the wing’s critical role in supporting specialized missions across the European theater, ensuring

alignment with the command's strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)