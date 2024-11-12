AFSOC CG Visits 352d Special Operations Wing

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green, command chief of Air Force Special
Operations Command, congratulates airmen with the 67th Special Operations Aircraft
Maintenance Squadron for their hard work and dedication to the mission during a visit to RAF
Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2024. Green visited the 352d Special Operations Wing to
assess operational readiness, engage with personnel, and reinforce the wing’s critical role in
supporting specialized missions across the European theater, ensuring alignment with the
command's strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)
