    AFSOC CG Visits 352d Special Operations Wing [Image 4 of 5]

    AFSOC CG Visits 352d Special Operations Wing

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green, command chief of Air Force Special
    Operations Command, congratulates airmen with the 67th Special Operations Aircraft
    Maintenance Squadron for their hard work and dedication to the mission during a visit to RAF
    Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2024. Green visited the 352d Special Operations Wing to
    assess operational readiness, engage with personnel, and reinforce the wing’s critical role in
    supporting specialized missions across the European theater, ensuring alignment with the
    command's strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

    This work, AFSOC CG Visits 352d Special Operations Wing [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

