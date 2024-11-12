AFSOC CG Visits 352d Special Operations Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green, command chief of Air Force Special

Operations Command, congratulates airmen with the 67th Special Operations Aircraft

Maintenance Squadron for their hard work and dedication to the mission during a visit to RAF

Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2024. Green visited the 352d Special Operations Wing to

assess operational readiness, engage with personnel, and reinforce the wing’s critical role in

supporting specialized missions across the European theater, ensuring alignment with the

command's strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)