AFSOC CG Visits 352d Special Operations Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command,

and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green, command chief of Air Force Special Operations

Command, are briefed on the 67th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s

operations during their visit to RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2024. Conley visited

the 352d Special Operations Wing to assess operational readiness, engage with personnel, and

reinforce the wing’s critical role in supporting specialized missions across the European theater,

ensuring alignment with the command's strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)