AFSOC CG Visits 352d Special Operations Wing

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command,
and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green, command chief of Air Force Special Operations
Command, are briefed on the 67th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s
operations during their visit to RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2024. Conley visited
the 352d Special Operations Wing to assess operational readiness, engage with personnel, and
reinforce the wing’s critical role in supporting specialized missions across the European theater,
ensuring alignment with the command's strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)
