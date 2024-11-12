Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC CG Visits 352d Special Operations Wing [Image 2 of 5]

    AFSOC CG Visits 352d Special Operations Wing

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, is
    briefed on the 67th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s innovation lab
    capabilities during his visit to RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2024. Conley visited
    the 352d Special Operations Wing to assess operational readiness, engage with personnel, and
    reinforce the wing’s critical role in supporting specialized missions across the European theater,
    ensuring alignment with the command's strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

