AFSOC CG Visits 352d Special Operations Wing

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, is

briefed on the 67th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s innovation lab

capabilities during his visit to RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2024. Conley visited

the 352d Special Operations Wing to assess operational readiness, engage with personnel, and

reinforce the wing’s critical role in supporting specialized missions across the European theater,

ensuring alignment with the command's strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)