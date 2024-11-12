AFSOC CG Visits 352d Special Operations Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command,

and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green, command chief of Air Force Special Operations

Command, engage with airmen with the 67th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance

Squadron on the flightline during their visit to RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2024.

The command team visited the 352d Special Operations Wing to assess operational

readiness, engage with personnel, and reinforce the wing’s critical role in supporting specialized

missions across the European theater, ensuring alignment with the command's strategic

objectives.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)