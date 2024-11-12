AFSOC CG Visits 352d Special Operations Wing

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command,
and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green, command chief of Air Force Special Operations
Command, engage with airmen with the 67th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance
Squadron on the flightline during their visit to RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2024.
The command team visited the 352d Special Operations Wing to assess operational
readiness, engage with personnel, and reinforce the wing’s critical role in supporting specialized
missions across the European theater, ensuring alignment with the command's strategic
objectives.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 09:07
|Photo ID:
|8750361
|VIRIN:
|241112-F-WT432-4880
|Resolution:
|5205x3463
|Size:
|8.94 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
