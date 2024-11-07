CENTCOM SEL hosted at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Derrick Walters, right, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, participates as the honorary guest during the coin toss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service football game in Tampa Bay, Florida, Nov. 10, 2024. Salute to Service games represent the NFL's dedication to honoring, empowering and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)