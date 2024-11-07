SOCOM commander administers oath of enlistement at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, administers the oath of enlistment to 300 applicants during halftime at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service football game in Tampa Bay, Florida, Nov. 10, 2024. Members taking the oath of enlistment are future members of the U.S. Army, U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and U.S. Coast Guard. Salute to Service games represent the NFL's dedication to honoring, empowering and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)