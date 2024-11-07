Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCOM commander administers oath of enlistement at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service game

    SOCOM commander administers oath of enlistement at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service game

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, administers the oath of enlistment to 300 applicants during halftime at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service football game in Tampa Bay, Florida, Nov. 10, 2024. Members taking the oath of enlistment are future members of the U.S. Army, U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and U.S. Coast Guard. Salute to Service games represent the NFL's dedication to honoring, empowering and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 14:13
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, SOCOM commander administers oath of enlistement at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service game [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Marleah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

