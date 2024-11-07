Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM Joint Color Guard performs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service game [Image 6 of 6]

    CENTCOM Joint Color Guard performs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service game

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    The U.S. Central Command Joint Color Guard Team presents the colors during the National Anthem at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service football game in Tampa Bay, Florida, Nov. 10, 2024. Salute to Service games represent the NFL's dedication to honoring, empowering and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 14:13
    Photo ID: 8747208
    VIRIN: 241110-F-SI788-2006
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, CENTCOM Joint Color Guard performs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service game [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Marleah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

