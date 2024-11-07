U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, center, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, administers the oath of enlistment to 300 applicants during halftime at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service football game in Tampa Bay, Florida, Nov. 10, 2024. Members taking the oath of enlistment are future members of the U.S. Army, U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and U.S. Coast Guard. Salute to Service games represent the NFL's dedication to honoring, empowering and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 14:13
|Photo ID:
|8747207
|VIRIN:
|241110-F-SI788-2300
|Resolution:
|8141x5427
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCOM commander administers oath of enlistement at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service game [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Marleah Miller, identified by DVIDS