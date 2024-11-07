CENTCOM Joint Color Guard performs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Central Command Joint Color Guard Team presents the colors during the National Anthem at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service football game in Tampa Bay, Florida, Nov. 10, 2024. Salute to Service games represent the NFL's dedication to honoring, empowering and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)