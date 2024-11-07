SOCOM commander administers oath of enlistement at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service game

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilots with the 60th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, perform a flyover at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Salute to Service football game in Tampa Bay, Florida, Nov. 10, 2024. Salute to Service games represent the NFL's dedication to honoring, empowering and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)
