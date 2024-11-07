North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen are greeted as they de-board a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI) held at the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Nov. 4, 2024. The CRI tests the skills and abilities of NCANG members during a large-scale combat operation scenario with a focus on communications in a contested environment, fuel sustainment in engagement zones, and medical logistical support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Tickle)