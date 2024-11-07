North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen enjoy an early morning hot meal during a Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI) held at the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) Regional Training Site (RTS), Stanly County, Nov. 4, 2024. The CRI tests the skills and abilities of NCANG members during a large-scale combat operation scenario with a focus on communications in a contested environment, fuel sustainment in engagement zones, and medical logistical support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Tickle)