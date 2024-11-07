U.S. Airmen prepare to accept and offboard cargo to their owners during a Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI) held at the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Nov. 4, 2024. The CRI tests the skills and abilities of NCANG members during a large-scale combat operation scenario with a focus on communications in a contested environment, fuel sustainment in engagement zones, and medical logistical support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Tickle)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2024 14:06
|Photo ID:
|8746633
|VIRIN:
|241104-Z-RS771-1065
|Resolution:
|6136x4095
|Size:
|12.22 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Laura Tickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.