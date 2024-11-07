U.S. Airmen prepare their cargo in order to board a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI) held at the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) Regional Training Site (RTS), Stanly County, Nov. 4, 2024. The CRI tests the skills and abilities of NCANG members during a large-scale combat operation scenario with a focus on communications in a contested environment, fuel sustainment in engagement zones, and medical logistical support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Tickle)
This work, North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Laura Tickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.