Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection [Image 1 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Tickle 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen prepare their cargo in order to board a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI) held at the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) Regional Training Site (RTS), Stanly County, Nov. 4, 2024. The CRI tests the skills and abilities of NCANG members during a large-scale combat operation scenario with a focus on communications in a contested environment, fuel sustainment in engagement zones, and medical logistical support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Tickle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 14:06
    Photo ID: 8746623
    VIRIN: 241104-Z-RS771-1014
    Resolution: 5530x3691
    Size: 7.91 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Laura Tickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection
    North Carolina Air National Guard Executes Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Raleigh
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    N.C. JFHQ
    N.C.A.N.G.
    N.C.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download