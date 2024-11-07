Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241108-N-HS821-1003 NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD (Nov. 8, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN77), practice aircraft fire fighting techniques in the hanger bay, Nov. 8, 2024. USS George H. W. Bush is currently undergoing a fast cruise, which is a simulated underway to test equipment, run emergency drills, and stand underway watches to ensure readiness while pier-side at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Brown)