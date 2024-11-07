Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 7 of 11]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Courtney Perry 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    241108-N-PG443-1018 NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD (Nov. 8, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), practice fire fighting techniques in the hangar bay, Nov. 8, 2024. USS George H. W. Bush is currently undergoing a fast cruise, which is a simulated underway to test equipment, run emergency drills, and stand underway watches to ensure readiness while pier-side at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Courtney Perry)

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

