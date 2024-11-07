Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    NORFOLK NAVAL STATION, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mitchell Mason 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    241108-N-NS109-1044 NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD (Nov. 8, 2024) Aviation Ordananceman Airman Jacob Hodge, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), competes in a weight lifting competition, Nov. 8, 2024. USS George H. W. Bush is currently undergoing a fast cruise, which is a simulated underway to test equipment, run emergency drills, and stand underway watches to ensure readiness while pier-side at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mitchell Mason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 10:28
    Photo ID: 8746055
    VIRIN: 241108-N-NS109-1044
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 17.35 MB
    Location: NORFOLK NAVAL STATION, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 11 of 11], by SN Mitchell Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download