241108-N-NQ605-2017 NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD (Nov. 08, 2024) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Danae Sion, right, sells coffee to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Darreon Dewberry (Fueling), both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Nov. 08, 2024. George H.W. Bush is currently undergoing a fast cruise, which is a simulated underway to test equipment, run emergency drills, and stand underway watches to ensure readiness while pier-side at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ceszar Villalbabaldonado)