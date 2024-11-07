Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 4 of 11]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    NORFOLK NAVAL STATION, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ceszar Villalbabaldonado 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    241108-N-NQ605-2017 NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD (Nov. 08, 2024) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Danae Sion, right, sells coffee to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Darreon Dewberry (Fueling), both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Nov. 08, 2024. George H.W. Bush is currently undergoing a fast cruise, which is a simulated underway to test equipment, run emergency drills, and stand underway watches to ensure readiness while pier-side at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ceszar Villalbabaldonado)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 10:28
    Photo ID: 8746048
    VIRIN: 241108-N-NQ605-2017
    Resolution: 5996x3997
    Size: 824.19 KB
    Location: NORFOLK NAVAL STATION, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Ceszar Villalbabaldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Barista
    GHWB
    Coffe

