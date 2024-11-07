241108-N-NQ605-2005 NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD (Nov. 08, 2024) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Danae Sion, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), makes coffee for a customer, Nov. 08, 2024. George H.W. Bush is currently undergoing a fast cruise, which is a simulated underway to test equipment, run emergency drills, and stand underway watches to ensure readiness while pier-side at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ceszar Villalbabaldonado)
