241108-N-PG443-1015 NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD (Nov. 8, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), practice fire fighting techniques in the hangar bay, Nov. 8, 2024. USS George H. W. Bush is currently undergoing a fast cruise, which is a simulated underway to test equipment, run emergency drills, and stand underway watches to ensure readiness while pier-side at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Courtney Perry)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2024 10:28
|Photo ID:
|8746050
|VIRIN:
|241108-N-PG443-1015
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|972.89 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 11 of 11], by SA Courtney Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.