241108-N-PG443-1015 NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD (Nov. 8, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), practice fire fighting techniques in the hangar bay, Nov. 8, 2024. USS George H. W. Bush is currently undergoing a fast cruise, which is a simulated underway to test equipment, run emergency drills, and stand underway watches to ensure readiness while pier-side at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Courtney Perry)