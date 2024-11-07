Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen Clark assumes command of U.S. Army Pacific [Image 4 of 5]

    Gen Clark assumes command of U.S. Army Pacific

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Ronald P. Clark, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, receives the colors from Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024,
    Clark comes to Fort Shafter after serving as the Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for the last two years. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 22:51
    Photo ID: 8745880
    VIRIN: 241108-A-TS350-1142
    Resolution: 7576x5053
    Size: 15.55 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
