Gen. Ronald P. Clark, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, receives the colors from Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024,
Clark comes to Fort Shafter after serving as the Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for the last two years. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 22:51
|Photo ID:
|8745880
|VIRIN:
|241108-A-TS350-1142
|Resolution:
|7576x5053
|Size:
|15.55 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
This work, Gen Clark assumes command of U.S. Army Pacific [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USARPAC Change of Command 2024
