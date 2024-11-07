Gen Clark assumes command of U.S. Army Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Ronald P. Clark, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, receives the colors from Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024,

Clark comes to Fort Shafter after serving as the Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for the last two years. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)