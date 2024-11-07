Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Charles A. Flynn Retirement Speech [Image 1 of 5]

    Gen. Charles A. Flynn Retirement Speech

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Gen. Charles A. Flynn, outgoing commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, gives remarks during retirement ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov 8, 2024. Flynn, served as the USARPAC commander since June 2021.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 22:56
    Photo ID: 8745877
    VIRIN: 241108-A-TS350-1290
    Resolution: 5353x3570
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    This work, Gen. Charles A. Flynn Retirement Speech [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS

    #USARPAC #Changeofcommand #Retirementceremony

