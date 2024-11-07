Gen. Charles A. Flynn Retirement Speech

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Charles A. Flynn, outgoing commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, gives remarks during retirement ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov 8, 2024. Flynn, served as the USARPAC commander since June 2021.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)