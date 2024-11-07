USARPAC Change of Command 2024

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett | U.S. Army Gen. Charles A. Flynn, outgoing commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett | U.S. Army Gen. Charles A. Flynn, outgoing commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, (left) Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command,(middle) Gen. Ronald P. Clark, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general (right) at the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov 8, 2024. Clark comes to Fort Shafter after serving as the Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for the last two years. He succeeds Flynn, who later in the ceremony confirmed his retirement after 39 years of service to the United States Army and nation.(U.S. Army Staff. Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — Unit guidons spanning from Joint Base Lewis

McCord, Washington to Camp Humphreys, South Korea represented all of

(United States Army Pacific) as Gen. Charles A. Flynn relinquished

command to Gen. Ronald P. Clark at Historic Palm Circle at Fort

Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024,



Clark comes to Fort Shafter after serving as the Senior Military

Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for the last two years. He

succeeds Flynn, who later in the ceremony confirmed his retirement

after 39 years of service to the United States Army and nation.



Clark’s presence in the Pacific doesn’t stand green. He served as the

United States Army Pacific Chief of Staff, Fort Shafter, from

2017-2018; the 25th Infantry Division Commanding General, Schofield

Barracks, from 2018-2019; and the United States Indo-Pacific Command

Chief of Staff, Camp H. M. Smith from 2019-2021.



Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command,

presided over the ceremony and reflected on the significance of this

command.



“I and the nation owe a tremendous gratitude to Charlie for 39 years

of selfless service to the nation, and I owe you Charlie a debt of

gratitude for so many years of friendship, and we'll have so many

years in the future of friendship. We are indeed kindred spirits, your

energy and drive will be missed, but not by me, because you and I are

going to continue on.”



Paparo then after, expressed confidence that Clark will lead the U.S.

Army Pacific’s region,



“Ron after your trials in Washington, DC, welcome back to the

operational world as you're so well aware, with so much experience

here in the Indo Pacific, your background is tailor made for this

duty.”



Clark expressed, “It is the most important day of my 36 plus

years of service today to be here on this field with you, and it is

the privilege of my professional life to serve in USARPAC headquarters

as the commander. I want to continue to build upon Charlie and

Kathleen's strong relationships with the relationships that we've

enjoyed. We are fortunate to have you as extraordinary partners.

USARPAC remains committed to strengthening our partnerships as we

build our collective readiness and relationships built on a bedrock of

mutual respect and trust.”



Following the change of command, service members and friends honored

Flynn as he transitioned from commander to Soldier for Life during his

retirement ceremony.



“I want to thank my Ohana here from Hawaii. The 12 years that Kathleen

and our family have been out here just been amazing.”



Flynn’s Family ties run deep within Hawaii, with an uncle and mother

who grew up on the island. Additionally he served as the 25th Inf.

Div. Commanding General, Schofield Barracks from 2014-2016; and as U.S

Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General from 2016-2018.



Flynn reflected on his years of service and expressed the gratitude of

wearing the cloth of our Nation.



“The badge of rank is a symbol of servitude, servitude to soldiers and

to me, getting another badge and being promoted had just a larger

amount of responsibility”, that quote, really, in my view, talks about

the responsibility that we have. After being a self proclaimed

reluctant cadet and doubting whether, in my early years, this was ever

really for me, here I stand before you 39 years later, when that

reluctant Cadet became the 233rd four star general in the entire

history of the United States Army. I'm stunned to be here. Thank you

so much”



The retirement ceremony was closed out by Gen. (ret.) David A.

Bramlett, former commander, U.S Army Forces Command, and senior mentor

to Flynn.



“Now Charlie, it's time to start the next 27 years, “said Bramlett.

“You made our army, our nation, very much stronger than what you

inherited through your leadership, your extraordinary achievements,

your contributions and competence at every level. All I can say is

your impact has been profound, and your legacy is secure.”