    USARPAC Change of Command 2024

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — Unit guidons spanning from Joint Base Lewis
    McCord, Washington to Camp Humphreys, South Korea represented all of
    (United States Army Pacific) as Gen. Charles A. Flynn relinquished
    command to Gen. Ronald P. Clark at Historic Palm Circle at Fort
    Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024,

    Clark comes to Fort Shafter after serving as the Senior Military
    Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for the last two years. He
    succeeds Flynn, who later in the ceremony confirmed his retirement
    after 39 years of service to the United States Army and nation.

    Clark’s presence in the Pacific doesn’t stand green. He served as the
    United States Army Pacific Chief of Staff, Fort Shafter, from
    2017-2018; the 25th Infantry Division Commanding General, Schofield
    Barracks, from 2018-2019; and the United States Indo-Pacific Command
    Chief of Staff, Camp H. M. Smith from 2019-2021.

    Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command,
    presided over the ceremony and reflected on the significance of this
    command.

    “I and the nation owe a tremendous gratitude to Charlie for 39 years
    of selfless service to the nation, and I owe you Charlie a debt of
    gratitude for so many years of friendship, and we'll have so many
    years in the future of friendship. We are indeed kindred spirits, your
    energy and drive will be missed, but not by me, because you and I are
    going to continue on.”

    Paparo then after, expressed confidence that Clark will lead the U.S.
    Army Pacific’s region,

    “Ron after your trials in Washington, DC, welcome back to the
    operational world as you're so well aware, with so much experience
    here in the Indo Pacific, your background is tailor made for this
    duty.”

    Clark expressed, “It is the most important day of my 36 plus
    years of service today to be here on this field with you, and it is
    the privilege of my professional life to serve in USARPAC headquarters
    as the commander. I want to continue to build upon Charlie and
    Kathleen's strong relationships with the relationships that we've
    enjoyed. We are fortunate to have you as extraordinary partners.
    USARPAC remains committed to strengthening our partnerships as we
    build our collective readiness and relationships built on a bedrock of
    mutual respect and trust.”

    Following the change of command, service members and friends honored
    Flynn as he transitioned from commander to Soldier for Life during his
    retirement ceremony.

    “I want to thank my Ohana here from Hawaii. The 12 years that Kathleen
    and our family have been out here just been amazing.”

    Flynn’s Family ties run deep within Hawaii, with an uncle and mother
    who grew up on the island. Additionally he served as the 25th Inf.
    Div. Commanding General, Schofield Barracks from 2014-2016; and as U.S
    Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General from 2016-2018.

    Flynn reflected on his years of service and expressed the gratitude of
    wearing the cloth of our Nation.

    “The badge of rank is a symbol of servitude, servitude to soldiers and
    to me, getting another badge and being promoted had just a larger
    amount of responsibility”, that quote, really, in my view, talks about
    the responsibility that we have. After being a self proclaimed
    reluctant cadet and doubting whether, in my early years, this was ever
    really for me, here I stand before you 39 years later, when that
    reluctant Cadet became the 233rd four star general in the entire
    history of the United States Army. I'm stunned to be here. Thank you
    so much”

    The retirement ceremony was closed out by Gen. (ret.) David A.
    Bramlett, former commander, U.S Army Forces Command, and senior mentor
    to Flynn.

    “Now Charlie, it's time to start the next 27 years, “said Bramlett.
    “You made our army, our nation, very much stronger than what you
    inherited through your leadership, your extraordinary achievements,
    your contributions and competence at every level. All I can say is
    your impact has been profound, and your legacy is secure.”

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Change of Command 2024, by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

