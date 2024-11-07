Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    USARPAC Change of Command

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    The 25th Infantry Division Band Soldiers play music during United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) change of command ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024. Gen. Ronald P. Clark, becomes the Army Pacific Commanding General. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)

    This work, USARPAC Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

