    Gen Clark assumes command of U.S. Army Pacific

    Gen Clark assumes command of U.S. Army Pacific

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Ronald P. Clark, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, gives remarks at the change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024. Clark assumes command of U.S. Army Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 22:54
    Photo ID: 8745878
    VIRIN: 241108-A-TS350-1202
    Resolution: 3426x2285
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    This work, Gen Clark assumes command of U.S. Army Pacific [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Shafter
    ChangeofCommand
    USARPAC
    INDOPACOM

