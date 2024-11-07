Gen Clark assumes command of U.S. Army Pacific

Gen. Ronald P. Clark, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, gives remarks at the change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024. Clark assumes command of U.S. Army Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)
USARPAC Change of Command 2024
