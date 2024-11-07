Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC Change of Command 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USARPAC Change of Command 2024

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Gen. Charles A. Flynn, outgoing commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, (left) Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command,(middle) Gen. Ronald P. Clark, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general (right) at the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov 8, 2024. Clark comes to Fort Shafter after serving as the Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for the last two years. He succeeds Flynn, who later in the ceremony confirmed his retirement after 39 years of service to the United States Army and nation.(U.S. Army Staff. Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 22:50
    Photo ID: 8745881
    VIRIN: 241108-A-TS350-1153
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 19 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Change of Command 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. Charles A. Flynn Retirement Speech
    Gen Clark assumes command of U.S. Army Pacific
    USARPAC Change of Command
    Gen Clark assumes command of U.S. Army Pacific
    USARPAC Change of Command 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USARPAC Change of Command 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ChangeofCommand
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download