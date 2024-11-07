USARPAC Change of Command 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Charles A. Flynn, outgoing commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, (left) Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command,(middle) Gen. Ronald P. Clark, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general (right) at the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov 8, 2024. Clark comes to Fort Shafter after serving as the Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for the last two years. He succeeds Flynn, who later in the ceremony confirmed his retirement after 39 years of service to the United States Army and nation.(U.S. Army Staff. Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)