307th Bomb Wing hosts USAA tour

Jeff Calusinski, senior vice president and chief technology officer, sits on a seat from the B-52 Stratofortress while learning what’s packed into survival kits and ejection seat components for the aircrew members. The 307th Bomb Wing hosted an immersion visit for members of the USAA executive team to learn more about the Airmen and families serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)