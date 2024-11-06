307th Bomb Wing hosts USAA tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USAA Executives explore the inside of a B-52 Stratofortress bomb bay during a static tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, November 2, 2024. The 307th Bomb Wing hosted an immersion visit for members of the USAA executive team to learn more about the Airmen and families serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)