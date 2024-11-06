307th Bomb Wing hosts USAA tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USAA executives sit for an explosive ordinance disposal briefing to understand what the job entails and what training looks like for Airmen in the career field at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, November 2, 2024. The 307th Bomb Wing hosted an immersion visit for members of the USAA executive team to learn more about the Airmen and families they serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)