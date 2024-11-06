Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Bomb Wing hosts USAA tour [Image 1 of 6]

    307th Bomb Wing hosts USAA tour

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    USAA executives sit for an explosive ordinance disposal briefing to understand what the job entails and what training looks like for Airmen in the career field at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, November 2, 2024. The 307th Bomb Wing hosted an immersion visit for members of the USAA executive team to learn more about the Airmen and families they serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 15:34
    Photo ID: 8743344
    VIRIN: 241102-F-IJ844-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    USAA
    307th Bomb Wing

