    307th Bomb Wing hosts USAA tour [Image 2 of 6]

    307th Bomb Wing hosts USAA tour

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 307th Force Support Squadron gather with USAA leadership for a group photo after lunch at the dining facility at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, November 2, 2024. The 307th Bomb Wing hosted an immersion visit for members of the USAA executive team (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)

    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 15:34
    VIRIN: 241102-F-IJ844-1001
    USAA
    307th Bomb Wing

