307th Bomb Wing hosts USAA tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeff Calusinski, senior vice president and chief technology officer, tries on a bomb suit used by 307 EOD to detonate bombs during a demonstration by the 307 CES held at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, November 2. The 307th Bomb Wing hosted an immersion visit for members of the USAA executive team to learn more about the Airmen and the families they serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)