307th Bomb Wing hosts USAA immersion tour

The 307th Bomb Wing hosted an immersion tour for members of the USAA executive team here November 2, 2024.



The USAA team met with 307th Bomb Wing leadership to learn more about the unit’s mission, take a hands-on tour of the Barksdale Explosive Ordnance shop, and tour a B-52 Stratofortress.



Members of the 307th Operations Support Squadron also provided a briefing on the B-52 Stratofortress parachute packing at the drag chute shop and aircrew egress training.



USAA executive teams regularly participate in engagements to enhance their understanding of the military community and their needs, according to Brian Lewis, USAA military affairs representative.



These tours provide a firsthand look at military life, which is crucial for making informed decisions that benefit members, explained Jeff Calusinski, USAA senior vice president and chief technology officer.



Lewis said the tour marked the first visit for the executive team to a military Reserve unit while they were actively engaged in training.



“I think this particular tour is very important because it allows some of our senior management to be able to integrate with Airmen that do this in a non-traditional role as a Reservist,” he said.



During the visit the USAA team spent an hour at the Barksdale AFB Dining Facility eating lunch and interacting with Airmen, a critical component of their military acumen training.



“In order to help serve our members in a way that’s consistent with their needs, there is no better way for us to understand a day in the life of servicemen and women than to experience just a microcosm of what they do,” said Calusinski.

