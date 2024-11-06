DPAA Celebrates 249th USMC Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, left, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Col. Anthony Lyons, center, assistant chief of staff, Aviation Logistics Division, MARFORPAC, and Cpl. Stephen Holland, combat videographer, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, stand at attention during a U.S. Marine Corps birthday cake cutting ceremony with DPAA at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 31, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday, on Nov. 10, 1775, is celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony every year to commemorate the birth of the Corps and honor the service and sacrifices of all Marines, past, present and future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)