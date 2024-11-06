Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Celebrates 249th USMC Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony [Image 11 of 12]

    DPAA Celebrates 249th USMC Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKHAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Roger Annoh 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, left, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Col. Anthony Lyons, center, assistant chief of staff, Aviation Logistics Division, MARFORPAC, and Cpl. Stephen Holland, combat videographer, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, stand at attention during a U.S. Marine Corps birthday cake cutting ceremony with DPAA at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 31, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday, on Nov. 10, 1775, is celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony every year to commemorate the birth of the Corps and honor the service and sacrifices of all Marines, past, present and future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 22:29
    Photo ID: 8741764
    VIRIN: 241031-M-RA226-1277
    Resolution: 6129x3594
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKHAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Cake Cutting, JBPHH, Marine Corps Birthday, MIA, POW, USMC Birthday

