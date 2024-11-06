DPAA Celebrates 249th USMC Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jeremy B. Smith, left, deputy director, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, passes the first piece of cake to U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, during a U.S. Marine Corps birthday cake cutting ceremony at the DPAA at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 31, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday, on Nov. 10, 1775, is celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony every year to commemorate the birth of the Corps and honor the service and sacrifices of all Marines, past, present and future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)