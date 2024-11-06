DPAA Celebrates 249th USMC Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jonathan Tamanaha, Marine air ground task force intel officer, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, reads Gen. John Lejeune’s birthday message at a U.S. Marine Corps birthday cake cutting ceremony with DPAA at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 31, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday, on Nov. 10, 1775, is celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony every year to commemorate the birth of the Corps and honor the service and sacrifices of all Marines, past, present and future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)