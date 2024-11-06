Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Celebrates 249th USMC Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony [Image 6 of 12]

    DPAA Celebrates 249th USMC Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKHAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Roger Annoh 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jonathan Tamanaha, Marine air ground task force intel officer, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, reads Gen. John Lejeune’s birthday message at a U.S. Marine Corps birthday cake cutting ceremony with DPAA at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 31, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday, on Nov. 10, 1775, is celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony every year to commemorate the birth of the Corps and honor the service and sacrifices of all Marines, past, present and future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 22:29
    Photo ID: 8741735
    VIRIN: 241031-M-RA226-1226
    Resolution: 7755x4173
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKHAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Celebrates 249th USMC Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Roger Annoh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

