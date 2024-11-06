DPAA Celebrates 249th USMC Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A commemorative prisoner of war/missing in action seat is staged in the atrium of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 31, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday, on Nov. 10, 1775, is celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony every year to commemorate the birth of the Corps and honor the service and sacrifices of all Marines, past, present and future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)