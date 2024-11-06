U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Caleb L. Jones, left, explosive ordnance disposal non-commissioned officer, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, U.S. Marine Corps, Lt. Col. Jeremy B. Smith, center, deputy director, DPAA, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, conduct a cake cutting ceremony during a U.S. Marine Corps birthday cake cutting ceremony at the DPAA at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 31, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday, on Nov. 10, 1775, is celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony every year to commemorate the birth of the Corps and honor the service and sacrifices of all Marines, past, present and future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 22:29
|Photo ID:
|8741734
|VIRIN:
|241031-M-RA226-1261
|Resolution:
|4954x3691
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKHAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA Celebrates 249th USMC Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Roger Annoh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.