DPAA Celebrates 249th USMC Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Caleb L. Jones, left, explosive ordnance disposal non-commissioned officer, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, U.S. Marine Corps, Lt. Col. Jeremy B. Smith, center, deputy director, DPAA, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, conduct a cake cutting ceremony during a U.S. Marine Corps birthday cake cutting ceremony at the DPAA at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 31, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday, on Nov. 10, 1775, is celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony every year to commemorate the birth of the Corps and honor the service and sacrifices of all Marines, past, present and future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)