Japanese Defense Minister visits Yokota

Honorable Gen Nakatani, Japan's Minister of Defense, speaks to American and Japanese service members at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. Nakatani visited the Bilateral Intelligence Analysis Cell, a joint information analysis and process center that supports both countries in the decision-making sphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)