    Japanese Defense Minister visits Yokota [Image 9 of 11]

    Japanese Defense Minister visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Honorable Gen Nakatani, Japan's Minister of Defense, speaks to American and Japanese service members at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. Nakatani visited the Bilateral Intelligence Analysis Cell, a joint information analysis and process center that supports both countries in the decision-making sphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 21:00
    Photo ID: 8739533
    VIRIN: 241101-F-GS842-1541
    Resolution: 5878x3911
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    USFJ
    Japan Ministry of Defense
    Defense Minister
    U.S. Forces Japan
    Allies and Partners
    INDOPACOM

