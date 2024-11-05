Honorable Gen Nakatani, Japan's Minister of Defense, speaks to American and Japanese service members at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. Nakatani visited the Bilateral Intelligence Analysis Cell, a joint information analysis and process center that supports both countries in the decision-making sphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 21:00
|Photo ID:
|8739533
|VIRIN:
|241101-F-GS842-1541
|Resolution:
|5878x3911
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese Defense Minister visits Yokota [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.