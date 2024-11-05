Japanese Defense Minister visits Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, Honorable Gen Nakatani, Japan's Minister of Defense, and Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Chief of Staff, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, pose for a photo in the distinguished visitor lounge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. The U.S.-Japan alliance is critical to a free and open Indo-Pacific and is strengthened by shared values and close partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)