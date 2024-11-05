Japanese Defense Minister visits Yokota

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, right, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, and Honorable Gen Nakatani, Japan's Minister of Defense, walk through an honor cordon at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. U.S. military leaders regularly engage with officials from Japan's Ministry of Defense to discuss regional security and advance the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
|11.01.2024
|11.05.2024 21:00
|8739525
|241101-F-GS842-1145
|5726x3810
|1.43 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|1
|0
