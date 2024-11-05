Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Defense Minister visits Yokota [Image 7 of 11]

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, center, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, and Honorable Gen Nakatani, right, Japan's Minister of Defense, engage in conversation in the distinguished visitor lounge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. Jost and Nakatani discussed recent bilateral exercises as well as plans to further cooperation efforts in support of strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 21:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, Japanese Defense Minister visits Yokota [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USFJ
    Japan Ministry of Defense
    Defense Minister
    U.S. Forces Japan
    Allies and Partners
    INDOPACOM

