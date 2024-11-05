Japanese Defense Minister visits Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, center, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, and Honorable Gen Nakatani, right, Japan's Minister of Defense, engage in conversation in the distinguished visitor lounge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. Jost and Nakatani discussed recent bilateral exercises as well as plans to further cooperation efforts in support of strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)