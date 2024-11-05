Japanese Defense Minister visits Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, right, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, and Honorable Gen Nakatani, Japan's Minister of Defense, walk through the distinguished visitor garden at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. U.S. military leaders regularly engage with officials from Japan's Ministry of Defense to discuss regional security and advance the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)