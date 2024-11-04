Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II lands within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 22, 2024. The A-10 is deployed to the USCENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)