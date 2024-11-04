U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II lands within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility, Oct. 22, 2024. A-10Cs deployed to the region in support of steady state, crisis and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 04:54
|Photo ID:
|8737115
|VIRIN:
|241022-F-YH673-1233
|Resolution:
|5155x3437
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10Cs & F-22s fly in formation [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.