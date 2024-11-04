Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10Cs & F-22s fly in formation [Image 1 of 6]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs fly in formation alongside F-22 Raptors within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 22, 2024. The aircraft conducted coordinated sorties to increase readiness in addressing threats posed by adversaries in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Formation
    USCENTCOM
    F-22
    A-10
    AFCENT
    Sortie

