U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs fly in formation alongside F-22 Raptors within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 22, 2024. The aircraft conducted coordinated sorties to increase readiness in addressing threats posed by adversaries in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)