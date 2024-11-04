Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10Cs & F-22s fly in formation [Image 5 of 6]

    A-10Cs &amp; F-22s fly in formation

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor lands within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility, Oct. 22, 2024. Rapid deployment of F-22s increased regional security and stability in support of enduring U.S. interests. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 04:54
    Photo ID: 8737114
    VIRIN: 241022-F-YH673-1197
    Resolution: 5296x3531
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Formation
    USCENTCOM
    F-22
    A-10
    AFCENT
    Sortie

