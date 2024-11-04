A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II lands within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 22, 2024. The A-10 is deployed to the USCENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 04:54
|Photo ID:
|8737112
|VIRIN:
|241022-F-LY429-2294
|Resolution:
|2333x1312
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, A-10Cs & F-22s fly in formation [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.